NEW YORK—On Tuesday, May 5, the nominees for the 2026 Tony Awards were released with “Schimgadoon!” and “The Lost Boys” leading the pack with 12 nominations each including Best Musical. Followed not too far behind was “Ragtime” which earned a total of 11 nominations.

Were there some surprises? Of course, “Glee” alum Lea Michele didn’t earn a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance in “Chess.” Making history was June Squibb, who became the oldest acting nominee at 96 for “Marjorie Prime.”

A partial list of this year’s nominees are below:

Best Musical

-“The Lost Boys”

-“Schmigadoon!”

-“Titanique”

-“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Play

-“The Balusters”

-“Giant”

-“Liberation”

-“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Revival of a Musical

-“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

-“Ragtime”

-“The Rocky Horror Show”

Best Revival of a Play

-“Becky Shaw”

-“Death of a Salesman”

-“Every Brilliant Thing”

-“Fallen Angels”

-“Oedipus”

Leading Actress in a Play

-Rose Byrne “Fallen Angels”

-Carrie Coon “Bug”

-Susannah Flood “Liberation”

-Lesley Manville “Oedipus”

-Kelli O’Hara “Fallen Angels”

Leading Actor in a Play

-Will Harrison “Punch”

-Nathan Lane “Death of a Salesman”

-John Lithgow “Giant”

-Daniel Radcliffe “Ever Brilliant Thing”

-Mark Strong “Oedipus”

Leading Actress in a Musical

-Sara Chase “Schmigadoon!”

-Stephanie Hsu “The Rocky Horror Show”

-Cassie Levy “Ragtime”

-Marla Mindelle “Titanique”

-Christiani Pitts “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Leading Actor in a Musical

-Nicholas Christopher “Chess”

-Luke Evans “The Rocky Horror Show”

-Joshua Henry “Ragtime”

-Sam Tutty “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

-Brandon Uranowitz “Ragtime”

Featured Actress in a Play

-Betsy Aidem “Liberation”

-Marlouise Burke “The Balusters”

-Aya Cash “Giant”

-Laurie Metcalf “Death of a Salesman”

-June Squibb “Marjorie Prime”

Featured Actor in a Play

-Christopher Abbott “Death of a Salesman”

-Danny Burstein “Marjorie Prime”

-Brandon J. Dirden “Waiting for Godot”

-Alden Ehrenreich “Becky Shaw”

-Ruben Santiago-Hudson “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

-Richard Thomas “The Balusters”

Featured Actress in a Musical

-Shoshana Bean “The Lost Boys”

-Hannah Cruz “Chess”

-Rachel Dratch “The Rocky Horror Show”

-Ana Gasteyer “Schmigadoon!”

-Nichelle Lewis “Ragtime”

Featured Actor in a Musical

-Ali Louis Bourzgui “The Lost Boys”

-Andre De Shields “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

-Bryce Pinkham “Chess”

-Ben Levi Ross “Ragtime”

-Layton Williams “Titanique”

Best Book of a Musical

-“The Lost Boys”

-“Schmigadoon!”

-“Titanique”

-“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Choreography

-Christopher Gattelli “Schmigadoon!”

-Ellenore Scott “Ragtime”

-Ani Taj “The Rocky Horror Show”

-Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

-Lauren Yalango-grant and Christopher Cree Grant “The Lost Boys”

Best Direction of a Musical

-Michael Arden “The Lost Boys”

-Lear deBessonet “Ragtime”

-Christopher Gattelli “Schmigadoon!”

-Tim Jackson “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

-Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Best Direction of a Play

-Nicholas Hytner “Giant”

-Robert Icke “Oedipus”

-Kenny Leon “The Balusters”

-Joe Mantello “Death of a Salesman”

-Whitney White “Liberation”

The ceremony will be held on June 5 and will be hosted by musician Pink. The ceremony will be held at the Radio City Music Hall and will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount +.