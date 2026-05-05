HOLLYWOOD—Last week was a brutal watch for “From” fans, but more clues were dropped. This week’s episode, ‘Merrily We Go’ witnessed the first interaction between Elgin and Fatima after he kidnapped her and took her to that cave. Boyd was having nightmares about his wife, just as he had a conversation with Acosta about her wild actions. Acosta even considered suicide as a way to escape the mayhem that this town forces people to endure.

Sophia aka The Man in Yellow is cruel as he stole a tooth from the priest that he killed. What is this wicked evil’s ultimate masterplan? Jade was struggling to unlock the mystery so much to the point that he considered taking acid, as Boyd was pushing him to take time to process things. The burial was held for Jim and the priest, as Tabitha did her best to console Ethan and Julie. The ceremony was interrupted by a bunch of black crows, so that can’t be good, I think that was the sign of Sophia potentially being exposed as ‘The Man in Yellow,’ she was indeed scared.

Victor stopped by the diner to pay his respects to Tabitha, Julie and Ethan. This is what I want Ethan and Victor bonding so more clues to this town can be unlocked, just as it became apparent that Kenny and Sophia are getting closer. Sophia started to ask questions about safety in the town; this conversation is very important. Julie had a moment with Sophia that was intense, because Sophia uttered something that enraged Julie, so much to the point that it caused a scene at the diner.

Sophia not smart; you are causing eyes to look at you. However, did Julie, Ethan, Tabitha and Jim’s arrival in town, change things? That is a critical question to consider. Ellis and Tabitha discussed their predicament. Ethan asked Victor about lakes, but Victor explained only the Brundles, as Ethan explained if Victor took him to the lake, he would share his theory/secret.

Victor’s drawing spawned something in Tabitha about the tower, just as Julie decided to gather some supplies to time warp yet again, but Randall was watching her as she considered going back to the Ruins. Julie wanted to retrieve Ethan’s books from their old home to see if she can find a way to protect herself while story walking. I can’t lie; I like this relationship that is building between Randall and Julie.

Ethan and Victor arrived at the Brundles, but found Jade lying in the water. Ethan spilled to Victor about the Lake of Tears that could heal people, and that information was shared with Jade. This might get his brain cooking. Randall wanted to venture into the crumbled home to locate the books. Kenny explained to Sophia that she can’t utilize her religious thoughts to offend people.

Sophia asked about staying with Sara, but Kenny explained it is not a good idea. Hmm, something about this should be sending all sorts of red flags, and the fact that she didn’t want to go to Colony House spoke wonders to me. Randall got inside the destroyed house, looking for Ethan’s blue bag of books. Boyd asked Acosta to treat a storage room like evidence to untangle clues. Genius idea to say the least, but Acosta called him out on his BS. He revealed Acosta reminds him of his wife.

Tabitha came to Colony House to deliver Donna a letter, but was spotted by Victor’s father, who was worried about her state of mind. Henry wanted to provide a listening ear for Tabitha and learned she was going to find her way to the lighthouse. Tabitha brought up a great point, maybe she is the only person who can go thru the bottle tree. Ellis brought Fatima to a bunch of abandoned cars, to allow her to take out her frustrations utilizing that bat on the cars.

Jade discovered from Ethan that he created a story about the Lake of Tears, and that Jim alerted him to find it. Ok, so is Ethan creating the story of ‘Fromville?’ Could Ethan have been to this town before, just as Victor spotted something that caught his attention, he discovered The Man in Yellow’s clothing that left his stunted in fear! Ethan and Jade also witnessed it as Victor peed himself, and a crow landed. Oh, something bad is about to happen, really bad. Randall located the blue bag of books and managed to get back to the surface safely.

Kenny stopped by Sara’s place to see if Sophia could stay with her. Sara is going to figure Sophia out, but it makes me worry for Sara’s survival as a result. What are Fatima and Elgin planning with all this dirt he retrieved? Henry and Tabitha arrived to the bottle tree. Tabitha was about to enter, but The Boy in White, who is much older and taller, arrived and let them know time is running out.

He revealed the tree will not take her back to the lighthouse, but from a distance Tabitha and Henry heard Ethan’s voice as they called for Victor. Jade, Tabitha, Ethan and Henry found Victor who was an emotional mess, as he started to breakdown, as Jade took a mushroom he found (ok, that’s important).

Boyd visited his wife’s grave and received a surprise when an arm emerged from the ground and tried to pull him under. Ok, I’m totally creeped out now, but this episode presented a ton, and I mean a ton of clues. Ugh, I totally wish I had all the episodes for the season to just binge “From” to figure out this mystery.