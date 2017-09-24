SANTA MONICA—Two of Santa Monica’s main roads will be closed to traffic on Sunday, October 1 for the COAST Open Streets Festival.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, the festival will celebrate new methods of environmental sustainability, transportation, and the arts. Santa Monica hopes to use the event to cultivate a sense of community and city stewardship. The event encourages participants to walk, bike, or skate along the routes. Ocean Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to Tongva Park, and Main Street from Colorado Avenue to Marine Street will both be closed to facilitate safety along the route.

COAST will feature bands, performance artists, and food along the entirety of Ocean Avenue and Main Street. The festival is free for the public to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Musical performances by Sister Speak and Rod Lighting & the Thunderbolts of Love will take place on the Santa Monica Pier. Local businesses will be offering special discounts during the festival. The Santa Monica Pier Aquarium will host activities and giveaways for festivalgoers. Bike rentals and free valets will be available throughout the day.

More than 50,000 attendees took part in the 2016 COAST Festival and city officials expect more participants to be present at this year’s event.