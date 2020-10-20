BEVERLY HILLS — Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills announced on Monday, October 19, an event that will feature the auction of two electric guitars used by late rock musician Eddie Van Halen. The event, named “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” will happen on December 4 and 5.

“Eddie Van Halen thrilled audiences with his virtuosic and electrifying guitar playing on his stripe designed electric guitars in his high energy performances while flying through the air,” the auction house said in a press release. “At center stage of this auction will be two of these important guitars custom designed and played by the lead guitarist and co-founder of the American rock band Van Halen.”

One of the guitars is Van Halen’s 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series. The instrument is hand striped by Van Halen with “a maple neck and fingerboard, Fender Stratocaster-style headstock numbered on the back #54, in the unique white and black abstract design in the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar.”

According to Julien’s, the EVH Charvel Art guitars are a limited-edition series of guitars inspired by Eddie Van Halen’s most famous guitars where each one has a unique body, designed by Van Halen himself.

The other guitar is a “serial number F 0024 built by Van Halen with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at the guitarist’s 5150 home studio.” The instrument has a red body with white and black stripes designed and applied by Van Halen and features a maple neck and fingerboard with dot inlays. In 1991, the guitar was gifted to Van Halen’s close friend Bryan Cash.

Both guitars are estimated to be sold between 40,000 and 80,000 each.

“As we were preparing for our annual Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” said Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions in a statement.

Van Halen died on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

“We are honored to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes,” Julien added.

The event will also feature other instruments and artifacts from different musicians and artists, including Kurt Cobain, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and others.