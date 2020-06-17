SANTA MONICA — The 36th Independent Spirit Awards of 2021 has been delayed to April 24. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 27.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards traditionally takes place in Santa Monica the night before the Academy Awards. The event celebrates the best independent films of the year; independent films are usually less expensive in production cost.

According to the rules and regulations of this year’s Spirit Awards, no films with a production budget over $22.5 million, including post-production cost, were eligible for nomination.

“The Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent. “Additionally, we will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing.”

The 2020 Spirit Awards took place in a tent close to the beach, near the Santa Monica pier. Director Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” took Best Feature. “American Factory” won Best Documentary Feature, and Oscar Best Picture winner “Parasite” received Best International Film.

Award shows across the country and overseas have been cancelled or delayed. In France, the Cannes Film Festival was cancelled, while the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) postponed its annual ceremony to April 2021.

The Golden Globes, which is organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has yet to make a decision on its ceremony’s date.

“We will make the final determination regarding the timing of the 2021 Golden Globe ceremony and telecast in consultation with public health officials and proper authorities and as more information becomes available,” HFPA President Lorenzo Soria told ‘Variety’.