HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2022 National Association of Advancement for Colored People Image Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 18. Leading all contenders was the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall” which picked up 12 nominations. Also earning the same amount of nominations was the HBO comedy series “Insecure.”

The drama “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson picked up six nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. I’m still trying to figure out why the Image Awards would nominate “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Both films earned major accolades in 2020 for the 2021 awards season. I know they missed the eligibility period for last year’s ceremony, but it has been so long, it just feels like a stretch people.

A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture

-“Judas and the Black Messiah”

-“King Richard”

-“Respect”

-“The Harder They Fall”

-“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

-Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

-Jonathan Majors “The Harder They Fall”

-LaKeith Stanfield “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Mahershala Ali “Swan Song”

-Will Smith “King Richard”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

-Andra Day “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

-Halle Berry “Bruised”

-Jennifer Hudson “Respect”

-Tessa Thompson “Passing”

-Zendaya “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

-Algee Smith “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Delroy Lindo “The Harder They Fall”

-Idris Elba “The Harder They Fall”

-LaKeith Stanfield “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

-Aunjanue Ellis “King Richard”

-Audra McDonald “Respect”

-Danielle Deadwyler “The Harder They Fall”

-Dominique Fishback “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Regina King “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

-“American Skin”

-“Bruised”

-“CODA”

-“Test Pattern”

-“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

-“7 Prisoners”

-“African America”

-“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)”

-“Flee”

-“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”

-Danny Boyd, Jr. “Bruised”

-Jalon Christian “A Journal For Jordan”

-Lonnie Chavis “The Water Man”

-Sheila Atim “Bruised”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

-“Coming 2 America”

-“Judas and the Black Messiah”

-“King Richard”

-“Respect”

-“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

-“Encanto”

-“Luca”

-“Raya and the Last Dragon”

-Sing 2”

-“Vivo”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

-Andre Braugher “Spirit Untamed”

-Awkwafina “Raya and the Last Dragon”

-Brian Tyree Henry “Vivo”

-Eric André “Sing 2”

-Letitia Wright “Sing 2”

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

-“Aurinko in Adagio”

-“Blackout”

-“The Ice Cream Stop”

-“These Final Hours”

-“When The Sun Sets”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

-“Blush”

-“Robin Robin”

-“She Dreams at Sunrise”

-“Twenty Something”

-“Us Again”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

-Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

-Jamila Wignot “Ailey”

-Jeymes Samuel “The Harder They Fall”

-Liesl Tommy “Respect”

-Rebecca Hall “Passing”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Black-ish”

-“Harlem”

-“Insecure”

-“Run the World”

-“The Upshaws”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Cedric the Entertainer “The Neighborhood”

-Don Cheadle “Black Monday”

-Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams “The Wonder Years”

-Jay Ellis “Insecure”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Loretta Devine “Family Reunion”

-Regina Hall “Black Monday”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

-Yvonne Orji “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

-Deon Cole “Black-ish”

-Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live”

-Kendrick Sampson “Insecure”

-Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Amanda Seales “Insecure”

-Jenifer Lewis “Black-ish”

-Marsai Martin “Black-ish”

-Natasha Rothwell “Insecure”

-Wanda Sykes “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

-“9-1-1”

-“All American”

-“Godfather of Harlem”

-Pose”

-“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

-Billy Porter “Pose”

-Damson Idris “Snowfall”

-Forest Whitaker “Godfather of Harlem”

-Kofi Siriboe “Queen Sugar”

-Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

-Angela Bassett “9-1-1”

-Dawn-Lyen Gardner “Queen Sugar”

-Octavia Spencer “Truth Be Told”

-Queen Latifah “The Equalizer”

-Rutina Wesley “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Alex R. Hibbert “The Chi”

-Cliff “Method Man” Smith “Power Book II: Ghost”

-Daniel Ezra “All American”

-Giancarlo Esposito “Godfather of Harlem”

-Joe Morton “Our Kind of People”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Alfre Woodard “SEE”

-Bianca Lawson “Queen Sugar”

-Chandra Wilson “Grey’s Anatomy”

-Mary J. Blige “Power Book II: Ghost”

-Susan Kelechi Watson “This Is Us”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

-“Colin in Black & White”

-“Genius: Aretha”

-“Love Life”

-“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

-“The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

-Anthony Mackie “Solos”

-Jaden Michael “Colin in Black & White”

-Kevin Hart “True Story”

-Wesley Snipes “True Story”

-William Jackson Harper “Love Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

-Betty Gabriel “Clickbait”

-Cynthia Erivo “Genius: Aretha”

-Danielle Brooks “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

-Jodie Turner-Smith “Anne Boleyn”

-Taraji P. Henson “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

-Courtney B. Vance “Genius: Aretha”

-Keith David “Black as Night”

-Tituss Burgess “Annie Live!”

-Will Catlett “True Story”

-William Jackson Harper “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

-Anika Noni Rose “Maid”

-Natasha Rothwell “The White Lotus”

-Pauletta Washington “Genius: Aretha”

-Regina Hall “Nine Perfect Strangers”

-Sheila Atim “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

-“Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre”

-“NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt:

-“Soul of a Nation”

-“The Reidout”

-“Unsung”

Outstanding Talk Series

-“Desus & Mero”

-“Hart to Heart”

-“Red Table Talk”

-“Tamron Hall”

-“The Real”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

-“Celebrity Family Feud”

-“Iyanla: Fix My Life”

-“Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

-“The Voice”

-“Wild ‘n Out”

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is slated to host the ceremony. The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will be held without an audience on Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. on BET.