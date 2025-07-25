UNITED STATES—On July 21, journalist Gregg Roman, revealed millions of dollars in Department of Homeland Security Grants linked to terrorist groups. The Middle East Forum (MEF) has identified at least $25 million in appropriations to radical nonprofit organizations, many of which have documented links to foreign terrorist groups from 2013-2024.



The following came directly from the MEF press release authors of each report used to gather the data are cited by MEF.



…”Taxpayer dollars went to Dar al-Hijrah in Virginia and the Islamic Center of San Diego, which have documented histories of hosting terrorists, including 9/11 hijackers.”



Abuses of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Nonprofit Security Grant Program shed light on current efforts to dramatically reform the agency’s operations. MEF’s study found that Islamists traditionally use social welfare and public services to recruit and radicalize new followers, and FEMA grants could subsidize similar indoctrination programs.

Misused FEMA grants intended by Congress to supply houses of worship with security alarms, cameras, and even armed guards include:



$750,000 to radical mosques in Michigan and Texas that are outposts for Iran’s revolutionary brand of Shi’a Islamism.



$250,000 to the Hamas-aligned Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)



$375,000 to the Islamic Society of Baltimore, a mosque and community center previously under FBI surveillance.



Other examples of DHS’s radicalism:



$10.3 million in disaster relief following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 went to the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), accused of operating as the American wing of the violent South Asian Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami.



$1.2 million from the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) program went to groups like Muflehun, a counter-extremism nonprofit tied to Muslim Brotherhood legacy organizations. Established under Obama to deradicalize extremists and prevent terrorist attacks, CVE instead funded Islamists.



In addition, a July 17 DHS press release identified other misused grants that have now been terminated under the Trump administration including the following:



$209,406.70 to the “Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders” group, which promoted radical gender ideology in K–12 schools, targeting students as young as kindergartners and flagging parental concerns as risks.



$288,760.66 to Center Link, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ issues, not terrorism prevention.

$851,836.13 to the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, a DEI organization focused on silencing ideological opposition.



$206,260.00 to the United States Esports Association, which targeted gamers with “woke” content under the pretext of violence prevention.



$479,816.00 to the One World Strong program, which labeled traditional male behaviors as extremist and stigmatizing young males.



$651,311.81 to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and Strong Cities Network, which promoted biased anti-extremism initiatives, LGBTQ+ propaganda, and prioritized radical groups over broader community concerns.



A Senior DHS official made the following remarks, all of which may be found on the DHS webpage:



“These cancellations reflect DHS’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and national security. By eliminating wasteful and ideologically driven programs, we are redirecting resources to initiatives that uphold American values, respect the rule of law, and effectively combat terrorism and violence.”













