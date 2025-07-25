MELROSE—The Los Angeles Police Department is still searching for the suspect responsible for beating 24-year-old Jessica McLaughlin to the point that she was placed on life support.

Jessica worked at the 7/11 establishment in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue in Hollywood. She was viciously beaten by her assistant manager, Valeria Parra, while at work on June 24.

“Jessica walked into work expecting a normal day — but instead, she was violently and senselessly attacked by one of her managers. She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe. While some coworkers tried to help and stop it, they were attacked too. When she finally got free, she collapsed. She wasn’t breathing.

Her coworkers gave her CPR and called for help. Meanwhile, the manager ran to the back room to try and delete the security footage — and then fled the scene on her bike,” said her brother Sean via GoFundMe

Parra attempted to delete video of the attack from the security footage. She fled the scene before authorities arrived. Jessica lost oxygen to her brain for more than 10 minutes.

“Doctors and detectives later confirmed what we already knew in our hearts — Jessica didn’t do anything wrong. She was the victim, and this attack should have never happened,” Sean added.

She was kept alive on machines for several days. The damage from the lack of oxygen was too much. Her brain stopped functioning. After getting second opinions and doing everything they could, the family made the decision to take Jessica off life support on June 30.

Her father, Clancy McLaughlin spoke to KTLA news about the incident, explaining that his daughter was a kind person who gave to all including providing food to the homeless and donating clothes.

“We’re asking for help to cover the costs of her funeral — including the casket, flowers, transportation, and some unexpected legal and medical expenses that have come with this tragedy. If you can help — whether it’s by donating or just sharing this — it would mean everything to us. Every bit helps. We want to lay her to rest with the same love and dignity she gave to others every single day,” Sean stated on the GoFundMe page.

A GoFundMe was set up by Jessica’s brother, Sean to help cover funeral expenses. As of Friday, July 25, the GoFundMe has raised $40,706 of its $50,000 goal. Jessica’s funeral service is expected on Thursday, July 31.

Anyone with details about the incident or has whereabouts on the location of Valeria Parra should contact the LAPD Operations West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 473-9470. After-hours details can be left at (877) 527-3247 or provide anonymous tips at (800) 222-8477.