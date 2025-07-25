BEVERLY HILLS—The rock singer Gene Simmons is known as the bassist of the rock group Kiss and for his stage persona, The Demon. He resides in Beverly Hills in a mansion that he recently sold for twice the price he initially asked.



When Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, put their home on the market, they initially asked for $13.99 million, but it sold for $28 million. The couple resides in a beach house in Malibu. The property in Beverly Hills that they sold is 7,740 square feet, and outside, there is an 1,800-square-foot yard that features couches surrounding a fire pit. The Swiss architect Roger P. Kurath designed it. Inside the vast mansion are rooms with 12-foot-high ceilings and five bathrooms.





