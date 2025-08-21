CALIFORNIA—On August 18, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put a detainer for three-counts vehicular homicide on Harjinder Singh.

On August 12, “Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an ‘Official Use Only’ access point in St. Lucie County. By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people and leaving Florida families shattered.”

He flew into Sacramento the next day and obtained his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). It was issued through California Department of Motor Vehicles.



Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported the following to DHS.



The following came directly from the press release on the DHS website.

“Video obtained from Breaking911 from inside the tractor trailer shows the exact moment Singh decided to break U.S. highway laws as he turned his truck into traffic- his face shows no shock or remorse for his actions or the lives he destroyed”.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Laura Ingram on Fox



Ingram reiterated that Singh came into the country illegally in 2018, from India, and was allowed to stay on an asylum claim of “credible fear.” He then obtained his CDL license.

DeSantis confirmed that Singh was in California.



“Well, he’s in California. We are working with federal agents to extradite him back to Florida. He will face incredibly severe charges here and then he will be deported, but I will tell you, where was the role of the company in all of this?



I don’t think this guy spoke English. He clearly didn’t know what he was doing behind the wheel. Yes, you shouldn’t be giving illegals drivers licenses. We don’t allow that in Florida. California does. They’ve probably issued about a million licenses to illegals in recent years. But to have somebody like that on our roadways putting people in jeopardy…Yes, criminally prosecute him via legal. But I think we’ve got to go beyond that and get tougher on this nationally.



You know, one of the frustrations we’ve had in Florida. We don’t recognize illegal alien driver’s licenses from other states. We don’t issue them in our state. We don’t recognize any ID cards issued by local governments and NGO’s; you name it. We’ve tried to create an environment that makes it inhospitable for people to come illegally and come to California.



California has done the opposite. They’re inviting people to come to this country illegally, they’ll pay your healthcare, you get in state tuition, and you get all these benefits, some of which American citizens don’t even get. But ultimately, I think we’re going to need Congress to use the power of the purse and defund states like California that are sanctuary states, and there are similar cities. Because we’re trying to do the right thing and we’re having to bear the cost of their misguided policies,” DeSantis stated.

Political Commentator, Benny Johnson posted the following on X.

During his FMCSA interview Singh “failed an English Language Proficiency test, answering only 2 of 12 questions and identifying 1 of 4 traffic signs correctly.”

Reports indicate that Singh was responsible for a bridge collapse in Yell County, Arkansas in 2019, after he drove a truck exceeded the weight limit of the bridge by 64,000 lbs. He was ticketed and released, no bail.