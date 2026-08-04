WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department will be participating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4.

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to build ties between residents and first responders, including local law enforcement. It seeks to improve awareness of crime prevention strategies and unite people against crime. The events include block games, food, and barbecues.

This event will take place at 601 Westwood Plaza in Los Angeles and run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is open to students and employees of UCLA as well as their family members and residents of Westwood. UCLA PD officers will be grilling food, there will be food vendors, giveaways, and games for children, and K-9s in attendance.

The UCLA PD hopes those who attend the event will help the officers celebrate and strengthen partnerships between the department and the community.