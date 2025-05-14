MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 13, the city of Malibu announced that Acting City Manager Joseph Toney announced his resignation, effective May 22, 2025.

“This decision comes after much deliberation and reflection,” said Joseph Toney.

“It has truly been an honor and privilege to help lead and work next to such a dedicated team of staff, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our community over the last three years. The staff are some of the most professional and committed I have ever served with. We have accomplished a lot and faced unspeakable challenges with the recent disasters. The resilience and commitment of the team have been nothing short of inspiring, and I am proud of all we’ve achieved in the face of adversity. The Council has an opportunity to shape a new direction with the next City Manager. I support their efforts and will ensure a smooth transition,” Toney added.

His accomplishments include:

-Passage of a half-cent sales tax generating over $4 million annually

-Enhanced school safety

-Overhauled Development Services

-Created a Code of Conduct

-Upgraded recruitment, cybersecurity, and IT

-Strengthened the City’s investments, beating Treasury benchmarks

-Stabilized the Planning Department while serving as Acting Director

“Joe has been a steady hand and proven leader through some of the most challenging times in our City’s history. We thank him for his service and wish him continued success,” said Mayor Marianne Riggins.

The city announced the appointment of Ambassador Candace Bond as Interim City Manager. Bond has lived in Malibu for 30 years.

“This is a labor of love,” Bond said. “Malibu is home. I raised my children here. I want to use every bit of experience I’ve gained in public life to help this city recover and move forward with resilience, vision, and care.”

Bond is a Harvard College and Harvard Business School graduate, former U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, and recipient of multiple national and international honors for diplomacy and leadership.

“Ambassador Bond brings the heart of a neighbor and the skills of a world-class leader. We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber stepping into this role during such a critical moment,” said Mayor Riggins.