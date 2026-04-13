CALIFORNIA—On Friday, April 10, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adrian Muñoz, 36, pleaded no contest to stealing items from deceased individuals during his employment as a medical examiner investigator with the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Muñoz, of Los Angeles pleaded no contest in case BA519016 to one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 5 in Department 113 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is expected to be sentenced to two years of formal probation, serve 180 days in Los Angeles County jail, permanently resign from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) and pay restitution to each victim’s family.

On January 6, 2023, Muñoz responded to a death investigation in South Los Angeles of a warehouse worker who died of a heart attack while at work. According to surveillance footage, Muñoz removed a gold crucifix necklace from the deceased man’s neck and placed it in his medical bag. He did not return the item or document it in the property receipt.

During a search of Muñoz’s desk, investigators discovered rare antique coins with a receipt in the name of a man discovered deceased on November 12, 2022. He had handled the man’s death investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Brandy Chase and Kristopher Gay and investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.