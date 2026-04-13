WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, April 12, the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Area announced that they need the public’s help to locate a missing person.

The family and friends of Ren Yu and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

On April 10, around 3:45 p.m., Yu was last seen near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and 3rd Street. He has not been seen or heard from since, and his family is concerned for his safety. Yu suffers from dementia and is nonverbal.

He is described as a 76-year-old male Asian, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 112 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, tan vest, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ren Yu should contact the Wilshire Area Watch Commander at (213) 473-0476 or dial 911. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.