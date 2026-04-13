SANTA MONICA—On April 8, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Santa Monica Fire Department invites the community to celebrate Fire Service Day at Fire Station 1 located at 1337 7th Street, with a fun, family-friendly open house on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event offers a unique opportunity for residents of all ages to meet local firefighters, explore emergency equipment and learn essential life-saving skills through interactive, hands-on experiences.

Event highlights include:

-Fire engines and a ladder truck for up close exploration

-Live auto extrication demonstration

-Hands-Only CPR training and emergency preparedness education in partnership with the American Red Cross

-Stop the Bleed education information about the department’s new Ambulance Operator Program and Advanced Provider Unit

-Photo opportunity with the U.S. Women’s Open trophy, on display ahead of the championship at The Riviera Country Club June 4-7 in the Pacific Palisades

-Free meals for the first 500 attendees, courtesy of Heavy-Handed LA

Community members are encouraged to attend, connect with local partners and service providers, and learn more about the vital services that help keep Santa Monica safe.

In addition to Fire Service Day, the SMFD provides year-round community outreach programs, including fire station tours, fire engine visits and education on fire and life safety topics.

Fire Station 1 serves Santa Monica’s downtown core and is the department’s busiest station. In 2025, the SMFD responded to a total of 17,446 calls for service. The station houses some of the department’s largest apparatus, including its ladder truck, which will be on display during Fire Service Day.

For more details visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/events/fire-service-day-2026.