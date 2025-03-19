SANTA MONICA—On March 18, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that it wants seeking feedback from older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers and other community members to inform the forthcoming Aging and Disability Action Plan.

The public can stop by the community open house at the SMC Emeritus Campus this Saturday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to share experiences and perspectives on how to make Santa Monica a more age- and disability-friendly community.

Santa Monica is developing a citywide action plan to enhance services for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers. We are building the plan in partnership with YOU – the Santa Monica community.

Individuals can pick up and return a paper survey at the following locations:

-Santa Monica City Hall: 1685 Main St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

-WISE & Healthy Aging: 1527 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

-Disability Community Resource Center: 12901 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066

-Santa Monica Public Library – Main Branch: 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401

-Santa Monica Public Library – Montana Branch: 1704 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403

-Virginia Avenue Park – Park Center: 2200 Virginia Ave Santa Monica CA 90405

Until the survey closes on April 1, in-person survey support is available at:

-Santa Monica City Hall: Thursdays, 12pm-2pm (starting March 13, 2025)

-WISE & Healthy Aging: Mondays, 2pm-4pm

-Disability Community Resource Center: Mondays, 2pm-4pm

-Santa Monica Public Library – Main Branch: Thursdays, 2pm-4pm (at Tech and Tasks)

Take the online survey, open through April 1 at: santamonica.gov – Aging and Disability Action Plan.