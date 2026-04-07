WESTWOOD—On Monday, April 6, 2026, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Alexander William Schecter, 26, of Santa Monica was charged with kidnapping a female UCLA student in March 2026 and the rape of another woman in October 2025 in Culver City.

Schecter is charged in case 26ARCF00673 with one felony count of kidnapping to commit another crime; one felony count of first-degree residential robbery; two felony counts of forcible oral copulation; and one felony count of forcible rape. It is further alleged that offenses related to the October 2025 crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness. It also is alleged that all victims were particularly vulnerable.

Schecter’s arraignment and bail review hearing was continued to May 4, 2026, in Department 30 of the Airport Courthouse. Bail remains set at $700,000. The prosecution will ask the Court to set bail at $1.4 million.

On October 12, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Schecter allegedly sexually assaulted and raped a woman in Culver City.

On March 8, 2026, at approximately 3 a.m., he allegedly kidnapped a female UCLA student in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue. Schecter was allegedly dropping off the student in the area when he allegedly prevented her from exiting his vehicle and threatened violence. The student was able to exit the vehicle approximately half a mile away on the 400 block of Gayley Avenue.

On March 12, 2026, UCLA Police arrested Schecter after identifying him as the suspect in the March kidnapping incident. During the investigation, Schecter was identified as the suspect in the October sexual assault and rape. If convicted as charged, he faces 37 years to life in state prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew Bunnett of the Sex Crimes Division and remains under investigation by the University of California, Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information regarding Alexander Schecter is asked to contact the Investigations Division at the University of California, Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 825-9371.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800 222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.