MALIBU—On April 6, the city of Malibu announced that its Mass Evacuation Plan Community Workshop is scheduled for April 28. The workshop will help residents of Malibu be better prepared for evacuations.

The workshop will take place from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Council Chamber located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

During the workshop individuals will learn:

-Find your evacuation zone

-Learn how evacuation decisions are made

-Know what to expect during an evacuation

-Share your feedback on the City’s draft Mass Evacuation Plan

Registration for the event is not required. All individuals are welcome to attend.