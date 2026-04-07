BEVERLY HILLS— On Thursday, April 2, actress, Tori Spelling, four of her children, and three of their friends were involved in a car wreck. Reports indicate that Spelling and the children were struck by a speeding driver who sped through a red light.



Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies arrived at the scene in Temecula, California at approximately 6:00 p.m., discovered two vehicles with extensive collision damage. Tori Spelling, 52, best known for her role as Donna Martin in the Beverly Hills drama, 90210, and all seven children in the vehicle were evaluated at the scene, and transported to area hospitals. Reports indicate there were at least three separate ambulances.



The following update was first reported to PEOPLE.



“It happened very quickly and scary. Everyone’s still pretty shook up and have minor injuries. Tori feels they were all very lucky that it wasn’t worse.” —Tori Spelling The source also told PEOPLE the felt fortunate that, “They were all able to spend Easter together.”



Spelling shares five children; Liam, Finn Beau, Stella, and Hattie with Dean McDermott who she was married to for 18 years. Their divorce was finalized in November 2025. They legally have joint custody of the children. Spelling is their primary caregiver.





