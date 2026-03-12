HOLLYWOOD—I’m a foodie at heart, I like to be in the kitchen, and I love to experiment with flavors. However, in recent years it has become obvious that many of the food TV shows still airing are all about competition; so much to the point that it has become tired. I thought “Tournament of Champions” on Food Network was genius, but after 7 seasons it getting stale because there is no change.

So, imagine my luck when I stumble upon the new reality cooking competition series, “America’s Culinary Cup” on CBS. Hadn’t really heard about it but saw a promo and I decided to give it a watch. The ceremony is hosted by Padma Lakshmi, who was previously the host of the Bravo series “Top Chef” which I have watched in the past, but it’s not my go to. She was a staple on “Top Chef” so the series being hosted by Kristen Kish and not Padma, just isn’t the same and doesn’t work for me. It’s like “Survivor” without Jeff Probst or “Big Brother” without Julie Chen.

What makes this new culinary competition fun is that it involves some top tier chefs I’ve never heard of, and the prize is bigger than any other reality competition series ever, which is the tune of $1 million. That is a lot of money, and I’m almost certain the largest amount ever for a food competition. Lakshmi is a great host, who brings charisma and knows her stuff when it comes to the culinary world. Two other chefs serving as judges include Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne.

The judging feels honest and brutal at the same time, but I like this idea of the 10 culinary commandments which includes vegetables, meat, sauces, dessert, innovation, flavors, sustainability, world cuisine, consistency and culinary science and technology. It is indeed a unique perspective, and after episode one I was all in people, and I mean all in. The chefs are clashing, the plating looks pristine, some of the best I have ever witnessed.

I love this idea of actually seeing chefs who may not be seeking the fame and notoriety in a competition where their skillset and technique gets to shine on a plate. As I become older, I have found myself more fascinated with the notion of technique in the culinary world.

It is not an easy feat to accomplish, and it takes years upon years of practice to successfully maneuver how to properly allow meat to rest, what it takes to ensure certain veggies aren’t overcooked, having to focus on precise cuts of meat in a way that you’re never seen. It was awesome to see, how a hunk of meat is actually broken down. It is not as easy as it may seem, but it takes a true technician to do it.

The scoring feels fare and balance and there seems to be a curveball with each challenge. I love what I’m seeing, and it doesn’t feel overly produced or gimmicky like so many food competition series nowadays. “America’s Culinary Cup” airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.