UNITED STATES—Someone brought something up to me recently and I thought, “Why hasn’t this happened?” It seems like 2-3 times a year, we hear about a government shutdown, and as a tax paying American I am literally sick of it. Get it together Congress, and I’m referring to both chambers the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and DEMOCRATS and REPUBLICANS.

I could not imagine being a federal worker where I am expected to work despite not receiving a paycheck. I’m sorry, but if I’m not getting paid, I am not working. Making matters worse is the fact that some federal workers have stressful jobs, I’m looking at you TSA agents.

There has been utter uproar, chaos and mayhem at some airports across the United States where travelers are being told to arrive at least 5 hours before their flight departure to ensure they can get through luggage check and security check and not miss their flight. That is beyond bonkers. So are you saying if I have a flight at 5 a.m. I should be at the airport at midnight. That is what we are being told, and after seeing some of the baggage check lines and the TSA security check lines wrapped around the corner, that is advice to heed if one is indeed traveling.

With that said, if I was a TSA agent I absolutely would not be headed to work. There is no way I’m about to bust my butt dealing with rude and annoying travelers. On top of that, I’m not getting paid. So, what am I supposed to be dealing my mortgage lender, my car company, my insurance company, my electric or gas utility provider, how am I supposed to feed myself, the list goes on and on.

The fact that the American government thinks this is ok, yet you have Congress still sitting on their assess and doing nothing is ridiculous. Congress should not be paid whenever there is a government shutdown. If that takes place, I almost guarantee you, we would not be seeing many, if any government shutdowns. Why? Members of Congress are going to be hit where it hurts: their pockets or purse books, and they would not be pleased. It’s not like they go to work 5 days a week anyway.

It is already bad that Congress has a constitutional amendment when they can determine their pay increases, and them being paid even when there is a shutdown is beyond bonkers to me. However, what about the federal workers who don’t have that perk. Why should they continually suffer, while members of Congress both Democrats and Republicans continue to puff their chest to see who blinks first? Get over it, get over yourselves, let your egos go and find a way to start acting like adults.

I would be all for all TSA workers just doing a massive sick down; none of them come to work to send a massive message to Congress and the American public, be careful because the results can be catastrophic, which is not good. The biggest question I have is what movement we can make to ensuring this happens.

We need to send a tough message to Congress that enough is enough, but I know they will fight this like hell to prevent them from getting paid. However, you have to pose this question to all members of Congress which it seems no journalists actually push: if federal workers are NOT GETTING PAID because of the government shutdown, WHY SHOULD YOU BE PAID?