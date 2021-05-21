CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, May 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an attack outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant near the Beverly Grove. Shortly after 10 p.m. witnesses took cell phone footage of a mob of Palestinians attacking Jewish diners outside of the restaurant.

Witnesses indicated that a caravan of people carrying the flag of Palestine, approached the diners and began throwing bottles at them. They were using anti-Jewish profanity. A witness told reporters he was there as a photographer with a group planning a wedding.

Another witness stated that the people in the caravan were throwing glass. They got out of their cars and approached the tables asking, “who is Jewish?”

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine if this was a hate crime. The Iranian-American Jewish Federation of America released the following statement:

“The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is warning the public of more instances of hate crimes happening on U.S. soil as the tensions rise between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

ADL is offering a $5,000 reward for more information on the anti-semitic attacks.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti denounced the attacks stating:

“Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles, and we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities.”

Let’s be clear, @MayorOfLA waited until there was public pressure on him before condemning the anti-Semitic attacks in WeHo. He, too, is afraid of @RashidaTlaib. pic.twitter.com/Wfm3XuBJGZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2021

President Joe Biden signed the anti-Asian hate crime bill, COVID-19 Hate Crime Act into law. The new bill opens a new position in the U.S. Justice Department to work on reporting and raising awareness of Asian hate crimes.

