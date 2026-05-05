WESTWOOD—On Friday, May 1, the UCLA Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested on April 30 for stealing a scooter. A quick action and strong coordination by UCPD officers led to the arrest of a scooter theft suspect within the hour.

After receiving a report of a lock being cut near Schoenberg Hall, officers used on-scene camera footage to quickly identify the suspect and coordinate a response. Motor officers located the individual nearby, leading to a short pursuit and arrest.

The stolen scooter was recovered; officers were commended for helping to keep the campus community safe.

The UCLA PD is alerting the public that If You See Something, Say Something. Report suspicious activity to UCPD by calling Police Dispatch at (310) 825-1491 or 911 in an emergency.

The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.