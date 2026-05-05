WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, May 4, the city of West Hollywood announced that soccer games will be held at Plummer Park and West Hollywood Park as they are transformed into green spaces into vibrant Fan Zones, complete with live match screenings, food vendors, entertainment and fun for everyone.

Catch the U.S. games, enjoy a beer garden and family-friendly activities, and don’t miss Discofoot, a one-of-a-kind dance-meets-soccer performance bringing serious flair to the field.

Games at Plummer Park will take place from June 12-June 13. Games at West Hollywood Park will take place from June 25-June 28. The event is free and the city of West Hollywood Fan Zones are free public events.

For more details and ways to get involved visit: www.go.weho.org/fanzones.