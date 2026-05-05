WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is alerting the public that the County of Los Angeles Fire Department is proud to present this training to the public.

Following a major disaster, police, fire and medical professionals may not be able to fully meet the demand. People will have to rely on each other to meet the immediate lifesaving and life sustaining needs, particularly in isolated neighborhoods that may be cut off from the main roads for a period of time.

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training was developed through FEMA to provide basic fire safety and lifesaving skills.

There is no charge for CERT classes. Participants must attend all sessions to receive a certificate of completion. Registration will be opening soon and individuals can contact

CERT@fire.lacounty.gov.

The class will be held at:

Plummer Park – Great Hall Room

7377 Santa Monica Blvd.,

West Hollywood, CA 90046

The training course will be held in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

-Tuesday, September 1, 2026 & Thursday, September 3, 2026

-Tuesday, September 8, 2026 & Thursday, September 10, 2026

-Tuesday, September 15, 2026 & Thursday, September 17, 2025

-Tuesday, September 22, 2026