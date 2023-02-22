WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is holding its annual summer temporary employment recruitment in the City’s Recreation Services Division. The city is looking for individuals to fill various positions that will support, deliver, and coordinate recreation and aquatic programs, events, and services at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) and Plummer Park Community Center.

Open positions are:

Temporary Recreation Leader 1

Temporary Recreation Leader 1 (Camp Counselor)

Temporary Recreation Aide (Summer Camp)

Temporary Lifeguard

Temporary Aquatics Aide

Benefits include flexible schedules, fun and creative working environments, and paid on-the-job training.

Qualifying applicants that apply for Temporary Recreation Leader I, Temporary Recreation Leader 1 (Camp Counselor), and Temporary Recreation Aide (Summer Camp) will be invited to a mandatory group interview on Saturday, March 25. The group interview will consist of an oral individual interview along with group activities in which participants will be rated on teamwork, leadership, creativity, and more skills.

Qualifying applicants that applied for Temporary Lifeguard and Temporary Aquatics Aide will be invited to an interview with the Recreation leadership team. Qualified candidates for the Lifeguard position will be invited to a Water Skills Assessment and Swim Proficiency test. The first round of interviews and swim tests are expected to be conducted on Tuesday, April 4.

For more details and to apply, visit www.weho.org/jobs. For information about the Recreation Services Division Summer Recruitment, visit www.weho.org/recreation. For any additional information contact West Hollywood’s Recreation Coordinator Destiny Nieto at (323) 848-6497 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.