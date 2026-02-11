WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, February 10, the city of West Hollywood announced that it is holding its annual summer employment recruitment for temporary positions in the city’s Recreation Services Division. West Hollywood is seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals to fill various positions that will support, deliver, and coordinate recreation and aquatic programs, events, and services at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) and Plummer Park Community Center.

Temporary open positions are:

-Recreation Leader I

-Recreation Aide

-Lifeguard

-Aquatics Aide

There are various benefits for temporary summer employment with West Hollywood, including flexible schedules, fun and creative working environments, and paid on-the-job training.

Qualifying applicants for Temporary Recreation Leader I and Temporary Recreation Aide will be invited to a mandatory group activity assessment and interview on Saturday, March 21 for Temporary Recreation Aides and Tuesday, March 24 for Temporary Recreation Leader I.

The assessment will consist of an oral individual interview along with group activities in which participants will be rated on teamwork, leadership, creativity, and more skills.

Qualifying applicants for Temporary Lifeguard will be invited to an interview with the Recreation leadership team, water skills assessment, and swim proficiency test. Qualifying applicants for Temporary Aquatics Aide will be invited to an interview with the Recreation leadership team. The interviews and swim tests will be held on Saturday, March 21. For more information and to apply visit www.weho.org/jobs.

For any additional details contact Destiny Hernandez, West Hollywood Recreation Coordinator, at (323) 848-6497 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.