MALIBU—On Tuesday, February 10, the Malibu City Council appointed and swore in Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein as the next Mayor, and Councilmember Steve Uhring as Mayor Pro Tem at its February 9, 2026, Council meeting.

Video of the Council reorganization is available to watch at: https://youtu.be/VSVkXL3zoVM?t=9451.

The Malibu City Council thanked outgoing Mayor, Councilmember Marianne Riggins, and presented her with a plaque in recognition for her service to Malibu representing the city, the community, and the City Council during her term as Mayor. Mayor Silverstein had his oath of office administered by his son, Louis Silverstein. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring was sworn in by City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn

Malibu is a general law city and operates under the council-manager form of government incorporated in 1991. The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. The Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are elected every 9.5 months by the City Councilmembers. For more details about the Malibu City Council, visit https://www.malibucity.org/CityCouncil.