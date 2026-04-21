SANTA MONICA—On April 20, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LACDPH) released its most recent Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches. LACDPH advises the public to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters in the following areas.



Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.



Pico-Kenter storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



The entire swim area of Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.



The entire swimming area of Mother’s Beach, Marina Del Rey.



The Santa Monica Pier, and 100 yards up/down the coast from the pier in Santa Monica



LACDPH warnings are due to high bacteria levels found in recent water samples that exceed public health standards, which may increase the risk of illness to those who may be otherwise enjoying the beach.



Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach near Will Rogers Tower 18, is now cleared for all beach activities.



Know before you go.



Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To View map of impacted locations and learn more, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach



