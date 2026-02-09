MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting the public of the Art Conservation Clinic on Wednesday, February 11. It is led by volunteers from Art Recovery Los Angeles, where the hands-on workshop teaches the basics of conserving and restoring sentimental items and heirlooms damaged by wildfires.

The event will allow individuals to learn about materials, techniques, how to remove smoke odor from small objects, and more.

The Art Conservation Clinic will take place at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall/Multipurpose Room. An RSVP is required via MalibuCity.org/ArtConservation. The first 25 RSVPs will receive a free conservation supply kit.