WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood shared on its Facebook page on February 5 that feedback is still wanted on the Plummer Park Comprehensive Improvement Plan through the new interactive StoryMap engagement website.

Individuals can learn what has been heard so far about open spaces, historic buildings, community amenities, and improvement ideas — then add input at the end of each section.

“Previous park master plans called for changes that are no longer feasible and new goals regarding climate resilience, sustainability, and the preservation of historic and cultural resources have emerged.

Over the course of the next few years, the City of West Hollywood will be crafting a new, community-driven plan for Plummer Park, and your input will be valuable in this process. How can we ensure that Plummer Park continues to meet the needs of its diverse community while remaining the vibrant place it is today, honoring its history, and adapting to the future needs of the community,” stated the Engage West Hollywood Plummer Park website.

The Plummer Park Comprehensive Improvement Plan is intended to be highly participatory, with the goal of developing a new community-driven park plan with broad stakeholder support. The team will utilize both physical and digital strategies to hear from a wide range of community voices, forming an iterative process with numerous opportunities for input and feedback.

The planning process will be carried out in two phases:

-Phase 1 will focus on community engagement and a thorough analysis of park programming and uses.

-Phase 2 will include further community engagement and the development of a Comprehensive Improvement Plan for the Park.

The public is asked to share thoughts by Friday, February 20. To learn more details, visit: www.go.weho.org/plummerparkplan.