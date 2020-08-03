CHICAGO—The Chicago Police Department has reported at least 30 shootings, leaving nine fatally injured and deceased including the life of a 9-year-old boy since 6 P.M. on Friday, July 31.

Janari Ricks, 9, was playing outside around the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue at 6 P.M. Friday when shots were fired by a suspect who was walking on foot. Ricks was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital to assess the shot wounds and was pronounced dead an hour later. CPD remains investigating the incident, but believe Ricks was an unintended target and don’t have a suspected target currently.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke on Ricks’ death and the weekend of shootings.

When a 9 year old's life is ended by a bullet, we must all be outraged. These deaths are not mere statistics. And prayers alone will not sooth a broken heart. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 1, 2020

On Saturday, August 1, CPD reported two people fired shots into a yard where the victims had gathered in the 100-block of North Laport Avenue just after 12:30 A.M., striking five people.

Among the victims was Nautica Thompson, 23, who sustained several shot wounds and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other victims included two other men, aged 32 and 18, alongside two women, aged 18 and 28, who were taken to local hospitals for evaluations. CPD were able to take in two suspects who were seen running from the scene.

Saturday recorded at least five fatal shootings.

On Sunday, August 2 at 6 A.M., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue where they discover two unresponsive men inside a vehicle. The men had gunshot wounds and District 4 is currently investigating.

CPD officers released a photo on Twitter of firearms they had recovered over the weekend from a reported shooting:

“The 15th District Officers last night responded to a Shotspotter alert of multiple shots fired near the 400 block of south Laramie. Tact Team 1569 responded to the area leading to an arrest and recovery of a high capacity weapon.”