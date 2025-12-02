WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 20, a car crash occurred near City Hall in West Hollywood. A suspect has been arrested by deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, who has been identified as Malik Jackson of Los Angeles. He was booked on a felony attempted vehicle burglary charge.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, around 12 p.m. on November 20, deputies received a call reporting two men looking through the windows of cars in a parking lot near Sweetzer Avenue, north of Santa Monica Boulevard.

A witness to these actions confronted them. The men fled in a white sedan. When they tried to turn onto Sweetzer Avenue, their vehicle hit another vehicle, and then the fleeing men drove onto the sidewalk and stopped in front of an apartment building. A man and a woman fled from the vehicle.



The search continues for the other two suspects.



The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the other suspects to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff Station at (310)855-8850.