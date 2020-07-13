BEVERLY HILLS — Restaurants are finding creative new methods to run their businesses amidst coronavirus restrictions. Avra in Beverly Hills is working with the City’s “Open BH” program to expand outdoor seating in order to continue in-person service.

Avra, a Greek restaurant located at 233 N Beverly Drive, expanded their outdoor seating to the street, as Beverly Hills City Council member Lili Bosse demonstrated through a video she posted on Instagram. With the help of the company Plant Ground Bloom, planter boxes were placed as new border to separate the sidewalk from the expanded outdoor seating of the restaurant.

Tables will also be placed six feet apart to ensure the safety of customers. Face masks are not required when seated and eating at the table, but are required when walking into and anywhere within the restaurant.

Los Angeles County’s protocol states that no indoor dining is permitted in restaurants or other food facilities. As a result, the “Open BH” program was formed to allow restaurants to temporarily expand their services and seating to areas such as parking lots and sidewalks.

In order to receive a permit to expand outdoor dining, restaurants need to complete a special event permit application, Certificate of Insurance, a layout following social distancing protocols, and an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Permit if needed.

More information on the “Open BH” program can be found at http://www.beverlyhills.org/citymanager/filmingspecialevents/covid19protocols/?NFR=1. Questions can also be directed at cbh-eventpermits@beverlyhills.org or 310-285-2408.