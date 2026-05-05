BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating National Bike Month. On Sunday, May 17 at the Farmers’ Market, Beverly Hills will host a Used Bicycle Collection for residents to donate old bikes and parts to non-profit organization, Walk ‘n Rollers @walkandrollers, who will fix them up and distribute the refurbished bicycles to children and adults without the resources to purchase bikes on their own.

The full calendar of Bike Month events includes:

-May 1: 5-mile Bike Ride Challenge begins / Log your ride miles all month for a chance to win prizes

-May 6: National Bike and Roll to School Day

-May 14: National Bike to Work Day Pit Stop 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Wilshire/La Cienega D Line Station

-May 17: Free Bike Repairs and Used Bicycle Collection at Public Works Day 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market

-May 31: 5-mile Bike Ride Challenge ends

Anyone with questions should call the askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/bikes for more details.