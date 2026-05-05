BEVERLY HILLS—Starting Sunday, May 3, the city of Beverly Hills is celebrating drink water week.

The city highlights tap water is good for your health and boosts energy levels and skin glow, and it’s also a win for our environment. By choosing a reusable bottle, it helps to reduce plastic waste in our beautiful community.

Benefits of Beverly Hills Tap:

-Strict Quality Controls: Tested thousands of times a year for your safety.

-Cost-Effective: A fraction of the cost of bottled water.

-Eco-Conscious: Zero plastic waste produced.

The dedicated Public Works Water Team works to bring residents the “gold standard” of hydration right to their faucet that is clean, refreshing, and safe.