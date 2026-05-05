BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, May 1, the Beverly Hills Police Department disclosed that they arrested a driver on Rodeo Drive.

An officer spotted a vehicle committing multiple CVC violations, including driving with a passenger on the hood. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

The person arrested in a video posted on the BHPD Facebook page is heard saying, “It’s f***ing insane bro. I’m really going to get a f***ing DUI cus I came on Rodeo. I should have never f***ing came over here man.”

The BHPD is warning the public that those who plan to visit Rodeo Drive to make TikToks “like this…you might want to rethink it.”

The name and age of the suspect have not been disclosed to the public.