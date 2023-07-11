WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for the death of a 17-year-old male and injuries to two other victims on Sunday, July 9.

The LAPD reported at 3:50 a.m., officers from the Wilshire Area responded to a call of an ambulance shooting at 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue. After arriving on the scene, officers found three victims who were shot. Victim 1, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department Personnel. Victim 2, a 17-year-old male, and Victim 3, a 26-year-old male, were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, by Los Angeles Fire Department Personnel for medical treatment and are listed in stable condition. The name of the deceased has not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities have described the suspect as a Black male, who was last seen traveling southbound on Orlando Avenue from 3rd Street on foot.

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.