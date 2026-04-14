BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is asking for artists to participate in its 2026 Poster Contest for the Fifa World Cup. The deadline is Wednesday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

The Beverly Hills Arts and Culture Commission invites Los Angeles County-based artists and student artists to submit an original 2D artwork (digital illustration, graphic design, or similar) celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Selected artwork will be featured at the city’s summer events including, but not limited to, the weekly Concerts on Canon series and Festival Beverly Hills, the city’s multi-disciplinary arts and performance festival. Selected artwork may also appear on select city marketing collateral, and on various digital platforms.

The artwork proposal should be a full-color image designed for standard frame sizes 18” x

24” or 24” x 36”.

The artwork should NOT include the FIFA logo, or any otherwise trademarked images, including the city of Beverly Hills Shield, and must be original artwork created by

the artist.

The selected artists will receive a design award of $200 in the Student category and $300 in the General Artist category. Beverly Hills will cover the cost of printing,

installation, de-installation, and professional photographic documentation of the exhibition at no additional cost to the artist. Selected artists will work with staff to refine their proposal into an appropriately sized file for print.

To learn more and to submit artwork visit: www.beverlyhills.org/csevents.