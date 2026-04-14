MALIBU—On Monday, April 13, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the Zuma Creek underpass cleanup underway.

Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors have started work to clear and reopen the Zuma Creek Underpass — a key access point for thousands of visitors entering Zuma Beach and a critical route that helps ease congestion on Pacific Coast Highway.

Crews began work today, April 13, after receiving emergency authorization from the L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board, with coordination and concurrence from Caltrans, California Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A biological monitor is on-site to ensure protection of the surrounding habitat during operations.

The underpass has been closed since early 2023 following severe winter storms that caused flooding and significant sediment and debris buildup within Zuma Creek and the underpass.

The cleanup is expected to take approximately one week, with the underpass tentatively reopening the following week of April 20.