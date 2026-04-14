BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that on May 2 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., the Beverly Hills Fire Department will conduct its second emergency evacuation drill that will include residents who live adjacent to and surrounding the area of Franklin Canyon within the city boundary north of Sunset Boulevard.

During this time, all community members are asked to revisit their own emergency plans and participate in the test evacuation drill. Participation is voluntary.

What the drill will entail:

-At around 1:30 p.m., sirens will sound in the area. Residents should grab their emergency “go bags” and head to Will Rogers Memorial Park using designated evacuation routes. Police and Fire personnel will be on-site to assist.

The area surrounding Franklin Canyon (North of Sunset) is where the evacuation drill will take place with the meeting point at Will Rogers Memorial Park. The city of Beverly Hills notes that practicing evacuation procedures now helps ensure everyone knows what to do when it matters most.