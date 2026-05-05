HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, May 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced that it had to assist a man who injured his leg. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. at 1758 N Taft Avenue.

LAFD units arrived to find an approximately 40-year-old male with an injury to his leg from attempting to climb a fence.

Due to the nature of the injury, extrication from the fence will be required. The patient is awake, alert, and receiving medical assessment/care while LAFD USAR members safely remove him from the fence. The patient will be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.