BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, April 30, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers received the William H. Spurgeon III Award. The award is given out by the Western Los Angeles County Council, which is a part of Scouting of America.

The award is named after William H. Spurgeon III, who is the grandson of William H. Spurgeon, known as Uncle Billy and who is believed to be the founder of the city of Santa Ana in California, and also worked for years as a leader in Scouting of America, which was originally known as Boy Scouts of America. Part of his service involved promoting the Exploring Program, one of Scouting of America’s co-ed programs for teenagers.

The officer received the department’s award for her dedication to the Explorer Program, and belonged to the Police Explorer Program, which is affiliated with Scouting of America’s Explorer Program and through which she received law enforcement training. The program was based in the city of Montebello in California.

In 2019, she became a Cadet in the Beverly Hills Police Department. In 2023, she joined the department as an officer.

The officer has “remained committed to the program every step of the way, leading physical training sessions, creating study guides, taking Explorers on ride-alongs, and mentoring them through real-world experience,” the BHPD stated. The award was a result of “the dedication and leadership she brings to this program,” the BHPD added.