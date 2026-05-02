SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 30, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on Facebook that several officers traveled to Sacramento to represent the police department during the California Highway Patrol Statewide Explorer Competition. The competition was hosted by the CHP at its Academy.

The purpose of this event was to bring together officers from Explorer posts from other police departments and agencies in California for a two-day competition. Officers from Santa Monica, got a chance to meet and bond with officers from other parts of California.

During the Statewide Explorer Competition, officers from Santa Monica “put their skills to the test in a range of law enforcement-based challenges,” according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the department is proud of its officers who competed and of “the professionalism, effort, and teamwork they demonstrated.”

The Santa Monica Police Department expressed gratitude to the California Highway Patrol for hosting the Statewide Explorer Competition at the California Highway Patrol Academy and congratulated all who participated in the competition.