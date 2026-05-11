WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, May 8, at 1:37 p.m., the West Hollywood Sheriff Station posted a public safety update on Facebook noting deputies investigated a burglary that occurred. The incident occurred at an address in the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Detectives began “reviewing surveillance footage and following up on leads,” according to the West Hollywood Sheriff Station. Deputies are increasing patrols in the region and additional details about the incident has not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information about this burglary contact the station at (310) 855-8850. The LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station wants citizens to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity to the station.