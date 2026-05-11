HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, May 10, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a brush fire. The fire was reported at 4:59 p.m. at 3200 N. Canyon Drive. Units reported a 1/4 acres of light to medium vegetation moving up a slope at a slow rate of spread.

The LAFD reported that the Incident Commander (Canyon IC), states all forward progress has stopped. The fire was held at 1/4 acre, with no downrange spotting. The firefighters’ mission is now 100 percent mop-up. The cause of fire is unknown and there were no injuries reported.