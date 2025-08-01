BEVERLY HILLS—Aman Resorts is developing a large building at the center of Beverly Hills, which will feature a luxury hotel and condominiums. This building will be known as Aman Beverly Hills, and its construction is expected to be completed in 2027.



This development is just part of the plan to transform Beverly Hills. Cain International and several other partners are funding a project to invest $5 billion in transforming 17.5 acres in Beverly Hills. The project will connect the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria hotels, as well as create retail stores, restaurants, a residential tower, and a public and private botanical garden. Kerry Hill Architects and Adamson Associates are designing the tower. Once the tower is completed those reside in the upper levels will be able to see the city of Beverly Hills and its skyline through their windows.