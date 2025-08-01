BEVERLY HILLS—In 2020, Emani Ellis, a security guard, filed a lawsuit against Cardi B in which Ellis claimed that she was physically assaulted on Feb. 24, 2018, while working as a security guard at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN facility. Her face, body, and head were physically attacked by the rapper, who also used racial slurs, and spat on her, after which Cardi B was responsible for getting the guard fired from her job. Earlier this week, the judge trying the case heard a pre-trial motion from Cardi B’s lawyers. This resulted in several legal wins for Cardi B.



The judge agreed with Cardi B’s lawyers to split the trial into two separate parts. As a result, the rapper, wealth can only be discussed in court if she is found liable for assault. Furthermore, the lawyers representing Emani Ellis are barred from using testimony from a psychologist and from a retired police officer. That is not all. During the trial, no mention can be made by the accuser’s lawyers of Cardi’s B past working as a stripper, allegations and rumors that she was in the past associated with gangs, any previous encounters with police officers, any past fights or altercations with individuals or to public controversies surrounding Cardi B or any media coverage of her.



The trial for this case is scheduled to take place next month. Also, Cardi B’s next album is “Am I the Drama? and it will be released next month on the September 19.







