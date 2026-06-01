BEVERLY HILLS—On May 27, the Beverly Hills Fire Department and the volunteer group, Just in Case BH, is ensuring the community is aware of their geographic zone they are part of in case of an emergency.

The city of Beverly Hills has been divided into nine zones that cover every neighborhood and are used by emergency services to communicate evacuation orders, traffic control points, and information during an emergency.

Previously, these areas had been identified as Zone 1 through Zone 9. Within the past several months, the city enhanced its software and renamed its zones to align with the State of California and surrounding agencies. Zone 1 will now be known as BHL 101, Zone 2 is BHL 201 and so forth.

To see the map of each area and name, visit www.beverlyhills.org/justincasebh. One of the major aspects of Just in Case BH is the division of the city into geographic zones, aligning with the State of California and the Genasys Protect nomenclature. Each zone is designed to support itself during times of emergency or disaster.

“Preparedness is a shared responsibility,” said Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton. “It’s important our residents know what zone they are part of that may be referenced during an evacuation order or emergency. We hope that everyone takes this time to re-educate themselves, their family and loved ones so we can all stay safe.