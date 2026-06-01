SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 29, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a possible Mountain Lion Sighting near 14th and Montana in a residential area. Out of an abundance of caution, officers are in the area assessing the report and working with appropriate wildlife resources.

Residents in the area were asked to remain indoors, keep pets inside, and avoid approaching or attempting to photograph the animal if it is seen. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

At 11:30 a.m. personnel with the SMPD were in the area and maintained a safe perimeter while coordinating with appropriate wildlife personnel near Euclid and Carlyle. No injuries have been reported. By 5:30 p.m., there has been no significant change in the situation at this time.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife is the lead agency for the wildlife response. The mountain lion reported in a Santa Monica residential area has been safely tranquilized by a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement supported the tranquilization and transportation of the animal. The mountain lion will be evaluated and safely relocated in coordination with wildlife experts, including the National Park Service’s Santa Monica Mountains study area team.